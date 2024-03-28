Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal Ready To Cooperate In Liquor Police Case: Delhi CM's Lawyer

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ramesh Gupta, lawyer for Delhi CM, announced that Arvind Kejriwal has expressed readiness to fully cooperate in the investigation of the liquor police case. Kejriwal reportedly conceded in court today that he is prepared to be in custody, signaling his commitment to assisting with the ongoing inquiry.

All Videos

Watch: Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai From London
Play Icon01:00
Watch: Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai From London
Bharat's First Ballastless Track For Bullet Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Announcement
Play Icon00:58
Bharat's First Ballastless Track For Bullet Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Announcement
Hindustan's First Flight: Indigenous LCA Mark 1A Fighter Aircraft Takes Off In Bengaluru
Play Icon00:20
Hindustan's First Flight: Indigenous LCA Mark 1A Fighter Aircraft Takes Off In Bengaluru
DTU Bus Fight Viral Video: Massive Ugly Altercation Over Alleged Mobile Phone Theft - Watch
Play Icon02:13
DTU Bus Fight Viral Video: Massive Ugly Altercation Over Alleged Mobile Phone Theft - Watch
Viral Video: Ajmer Dargah's Record-breaking Production Of 4800 Kg Of Prasad For Ramadan, Impressed Internet
Play Icon03:36
Viral Video: Ajmer Dargah's Record-breaking Production Of 4800 Kg Of Prasad For Ramadan, Impressed Internet

Trending Videos

Watch: Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai From London
play icon1:0
Watch: Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai From London
Bharat's First Ballastless Track For Bullet Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Announcement
play icon0:58
Bharat's First Ballastless Track For Bullet Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Announcement
Hindustan's First Flight: Indigenous LCA Mark 1A Fighter Aircraft Takes Off In Bengaluru
play icon0:20
Hindustan's First Flight: Indigenous LCA Mark 1A Fighter Aircraft Takes Off In Bengaluru
DTU Bus Fight Viral Video: Massive Ugly Altercation Over Alleged Mobile Phone Theft - Watch
play icon2:13
DTU Bus Fight Viral Video: Massive Ugly Altercation Over Alleged Mobile Phone Theft - Watch
Viral Video: Ajmer Dargah's Record-breaking Production Of 4800 Kg Of Prasad For Ramadan, Impressed Internet
play icon3:36
Viral Video: Ajmer Dargah's Record-breaking Production Of 4800 Kg Of Prasad For Ramadan, Impressed Internet