Arvind Kejriwal Sent To Jail Till April 15

Sonam|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will remain in judicial custody till April 15. Kejriwal has been sent to Tihar Jail.

Arvind Kejriwal brought to Tihar Jail's prison no 2
Arvind Kejriwal brought to Tihar Jail's prison no 2
BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Visits Baba Bhootnath Temple In Himachal Pradesh
BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Visits Baba Bhootnath Temple In Himachal Pradesh
DNA Expose: British Laws Still In Force In India, Big Revelation Tonight IN DNA At 9 PM
DNA Expose: British Laws Still In Force In India, Big Revelation Tonight IN DNA At 9 PM
Viral Video: Man Gives King Cobra Bath Using Bucket Water - Watch
Viral Video: Man Gives King Cobra Bath Using Bucket Water - Watch
Viral Video: Internet Abuzz Over Man's Odd Cake Recipe With Egg In Thums Up
 Viral Video: Internet Abuzz Over Man's Odd Cake Recipe With Egg In Thums Up

