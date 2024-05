videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal's Parent to not be interrogated in Swati Maliwal Case

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Swati Maliwal Assault Row Update: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's parents were to be interrogated today in the Swati Maliwal case. But now the news is that those people will not be interrogated. Swati Maliwal says that Kejriwal's parents were also present during the assault.