Arvind Kejriwal's tweet on Ajit Pawar's rebellion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: NCP leader Ajit Pawar has joined NDA along with some of his supporters. Arvind Kejriwal targeted the BJP and the Prime Minister by tweeting about the political upheaval in Maharashtra.
Is the story of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray similar?
play icon13:27
Is the story of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray similar?
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: The Massive And Powerful West Indies Have Collapsed
play icon2:2
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: The Massive And Powerful West Indies Have Collapsed
Taal Thok Ke: Prem Shukla said – Sharad Pawar was a robber, looting against respected Vasant Dada Patil
play icon7:13
Taal Thok Ke: Prem Shukla said – Sharad Pawar was a robber, looting against respected Vasant Dada Patil
Twitter Applies New Reading Limit Policy In Place After Users Report Issues
play icon2:1
Twitter Applies New Reading Limit Policy In Place After Users Report Issues
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar's big statement - This is not a googly, it is Robbery
play icon0:59
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar's big statement - This is not a googly, it is Robbery
