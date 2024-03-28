Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita makes huge claim

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is going to appear before Rouse Avenue Court today. Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita makes huge claim ahead of Delhi CM hearing in Rouse Avenue Court. To know more about the same, watch this report.

