Aryan Khan Drugs Case: CBI will soon interrogate Shahrukh Khan and his son in drugs case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
The CBI may soon interrogate Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan in connection with bribery in the drugs case. This information has come to the fore by quoting sources. Former zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede is alleged that on his behest, KP Gosavi had demanded Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan in the name of getting Aryan Khan out of the drugs case, but the deal was settled for Rs 18 crore. Was, for which an amount of Rs 50 lakh was also given.

