trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727059
NewsVideos
videoDetails

As soon as Lalu called Nitish Palturam, the entire ground echoed with applause

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Loksabah Election 2024 News: India Alliance has started campaigning in Bihar regarding the Loksabha elections. Addressing a rally in Patna, Lal Yadav said, doesn't Nitish feel ashamed? Went under the feet of Modi. He further said that we did not abuse Nitish, did not say anything bad...just called Palturam. He further said that Tejashwi made a mistake by going with Nitish.

All Videos

Tejashwi Yadav Rally: Tejashwi Yadav's big attack on PM Modi
Play Icon16:04
Tejashwi Yadav Rally: Tejashwi Yadav's big attack on PM Modi
Greater Noida News: Accident at Blue Sapphire Mall in Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon05:51
Greater Noida News: Accident at Blue Sapphire Mall in Uttar Pradesh
3 People killed in house collapse after heavy rains in J-K’s Reasi
Play Icon01:46
3 People killed in house collapse after heavy rains in J-K’s Reasi
Pawan Singh Refuse to Contest Election
Play Icon03:16
Pawan Singh Refuse to Contest Election
Saudi Arabia on Pakistan: Saudi honours Lahore Cop who confronted Islamist Mob
Play Icon07:50
Saudi Arabia on Pakistan: Saudi honours Lahore Cop who confronted Islamist Mob

Trending Videos

Tejashwi Yadav Rally: Tejashwi Yadav's big attack on PM Modi
play icon16:4
Tejashwi Yadav Rally: Tejashwi Yadav's big attack on PM Modi
Greater Noida News: Accident at Blue Sapphire Mall in Uttar Pradesh
play icon5:51
Greater Noida News: Accident at Blue Sapphire Mall in Uttar Pradesh
3 People killed in house collapse after heavy rains in J-K’s Reasi
play icon1:46
3 People killed in house collapse after heavy rains in J-K’s Reasi
Pawan Singh Refuse to Contest Election
play icon3:16
Pawan Singh Refuse to Contest Election
Saudi Arabia on Pakistan: Saudi honours Lahore Cop who confronted Islamist Mob
play icon7:50
Saudi Arabia on Pakistan: Saudi honours Lahore Cop who confronted Islamist Mob