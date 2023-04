videoDetails

Asad-Ghulam's post-mortem report surfaced, 'death due to excessive bleeding'

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

The post-mortem reports of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Ghulam, who were killed in the Jhansi encounter, have come to the fore. The postmortem of both the deceased was done by a panel of three doctors till 2 pm on Thursday late night. According to reports, the mafia's son Asad was hit by two bullets, while the shooter Ghulam was killed in a single bullet.