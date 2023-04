videoDetails

Asad's dead body to be brought to Prayagraj after his encounter in Jhansi

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

After Asad's encounter in Jhansi in the Umesh Pal Hatyakand case, the dead body of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad can be brought to Prayagraj today. Asad's body can be handed over to the father-in-law of Mafia Atiq.