Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Kamal Nath over Babri Masjid Statement

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Kamal Nath's remark. Owaisi has cornered Kamal Nath on the issue of Babri Masjid. Actually, Kamal Nath had given a statement on Babri Masjid, due to which AIMIM President got angry and gave a big statement. Owaisi said, 'BJP and Congress have equal role in the demolition of Babri'.
