Asaduddin Owaisi Breaking: Why the proposal to remove the historic Sunheri Mosque caused a stir

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi Breaking: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the proposal to remove the Golden Mosque in Delhi. Asaduddin Owaisi said that NDMC has ignored the heritage, NDMC withdraw the proposal to remove the mosque. He said that the Golden Mosque dates back to before the establishment of NDMC. It comes in the middle of the mosque, which causes traffic jams in the area. To avoid traffic jams, the NDMC has proposed to remove the mosque.

