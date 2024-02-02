trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716764
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi calls Gyanvapi judgment 'completely wrong

Sonam|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
Follow Us
Owaisi on Gyanvapi Verdict: Varanasi District Court gave permission to worship in the basement of Vyas ji of Gyanvapi. After getting the right to worship in Vyas Ji basement of Gyanvapi, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi looked very angry. He said that December 6 can be repeated again..

All Videos

Gyanvapi Case: Hindus Pray in Gyanvapi basement after 30 years
Play Icon41:41
Gyanvapi Case: Hindus Pray in Gyanvapi basement after 30 years
Union Budget 2024: 'Budget that fulfills the aspirations of youth...',says Anurag Thakur
Play Icon14:55
Union Budget 2024: 'Budget that fulfills the aspirations of youth...',says Anurag Thakur
Gyanvapi Case: Masjid committee moves HC against Varanasi court's order
Play Icon21:34
Gyanvapi Case: Masjid committee moves HC against Varanasi court's order
Gyanvapi Case: Exclusive Interview of Vishnu Shankar Jain
Play Icon10:36
Gyanvapi Case: Exclusive Interview of Vishnu Shankar Jain
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
Play Icon3:33
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi Case: Hindus Pray in Gyanvapi basement after 30 years
play icon41:41
Gyanvapi Case: Hindus Pray in Gyanvapi basement after 30 years
Union Budget 2024: 'Budget that fulfills the aspirations of youth...',says Anurag Thakur
play icon14:55
Union Budget 2024: 'Budget that fulfills the aspirations of youth...',says Anurag Thakur
Gyanvapi Case: Masjid committee moves HC against Varanasi court's order
play icon21:34
Gyanvapi Case: Masjid committee moves HC against Varanasi court's order
Gyanvapi Case: Exclusive Interview of Vishnu Shankar Jain
play icon10:36
Gyanvapi Case: Exclusive Interview of Vishnu Shankar Jain
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
play icon3:33
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar