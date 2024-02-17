trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722411
Asaduddin Owaisi came in support of Azhari who gave controversial statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi has again attacked BJP. Owaisi has termed the arrest of Maulana Azhari as wrong. Owaisi has said that an atmosphere of hatred is being created in the country. At the same time, BJP has also hit back at Owaisi.

