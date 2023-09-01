trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656312
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on One Nation One Election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
One Nation One Election: The Central Government has constituted a committee on One Nation, One Election. Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of the committee. Asaduddin Owaisi is furious over the formation of One Nation, One Election committee. Owaisi called the government's decision unconstitutional.
