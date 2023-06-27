NewsVideos


Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Remarks On Uniform Civil Code, Triple Talaq

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks on PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code in Bhopal; says, "India's PM considers India's diversity & its pluralism a problem. So, he says such things...Will you strip the country of its pluralism & diversity in the name of a UCC?... When he speaks of UCC, he is speaking of Hindu Civil Code...I challenge him - can he abolish Hindu Undivided Family?...Go and tell the Sikhs in Punjab about UCC, see what will be the reaction there..."

