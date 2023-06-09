NewsVideos
Asaduddin Owaisi makes big remark on Love Jihad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi on Aurangzeb: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has objected to calling those who wave posters of Aurangzeb in Kolhapur as Aurangzeb's children. Describing Love Jihad as nonsense, he has also described it as a special agenda of the Modi government.

