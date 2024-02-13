trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720891
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ashok Chavan Joins BJP in Mumbai, Amar Rajurkar Follows Suit

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has officially joined the BJP at the party's office in Mumbai, marking a notable departure from the Congress. In a parallel move, former Congress MLC Amar Rajurkar has also embraced the BJP, highlighting a significant shift in political affiliations.

All Videos

Ashok Chavan Reaches BJP Office in Mumbai, Ready to Join After Quitting Congress
Play Icon00:30
Ashok Chavan Reaches BJP Office in Mumbai, Ready to Join After Quitting Congress
Pune Train Fire: Coach Caught Fire At Pune Railway Junction Yard In Maharashtra
Play Icon00:50
Pune Train Fire: Coach Caught Fire At Pune Railway Junction Yard In Maharashtra
Framer Protest Noida Huge Jam: DND Road Due to Tightened Security at Delhi Borders
Play Icon00:37
Framer Protest Noida Huge Jam: DND Road Due to Tightened Security at Delhi Borders
PM Modi leaves for Abu Dhabi
Play Icon00:36
PM Modi leaves for Abu Dhabi
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
Play Icon06:26
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail

Trending Videos

Ashok Chavan Reaches BJP Office in Mumbai, Ready to Join After Quitting Congress
play icon0:30
Ashok Chavan Reaches BJP Office in Mumbai, Ready to Join After Quitting Congress
Pune Train Fire: Coach Caught Fire At Pune Railway Junction Yard In Maharashtra
play icon0:50
Pune Train Fire: Coach Caught Fire At Pune Railway Junction Yard In Maharashtra
Framer Protest Noida Huge Jam: DND Road Due to Tightened Security at Delhi Borders
play icon0:37
Framer Protest Noida Huge Jam: DND Road Due to Tightened Security at Delhi Borders
PM Modi leaves for Abu Dhabi
play icon0:36
PM Modi leaves for Abu Dhabi
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
play icon6:26
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail