trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691372
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ashok Gehlot makes huge remark on PM Modi during rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot Press Conference: Today is the last day of campaigning for assembly elections in Rajasthan. Amid this, CM Ashok Gehlot held a press conference. While addressing the press conference. Ashok Gehlot fiercely attacked BJP. Attacking PM Modi, Gehlot said that till 25th PM is the guest of Rajasthan and after 25th he will not be able to show his face.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
Play Icon19:6
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
Indian Army Search Operation underway against terrorists in Rajouri
Play Icon4:19
Indian Army Search Operation underway against terrorists in Rajouri
Delhi's AQI again crosses danger mark
Play Icon1:7
Delhi's AQI again crosses danger mark
Tunnel Expert Harpal Singh make huge remark over Silk Yara Rescue
Play Icon9:24
Tunnel Expert Harpal Singh make huge remark over Silk Yara Rescue
Dev Uthani Ekadashi celebrated with huge enthusiasm across country
Play Icon7:27
Dev Uthani Ekadashi celebrated with huge enthusiasm across country

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
play icon19:6
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
Indian Army Search Operation underway against terrorists in Rajouri
play icon4:19
Indian Army Search Operation underway against terrorists in Rajouri
Delhi's AQI again crosses danger mark
play icon1:7
Delhi's AQI again crosses danger mark
Tunnel Expert Harpal Singh make huge remark over Silk Yara Rescue
play icon9:24
Tunnel Expert Harpal Singh make huge remark over Silk Yara Rescue
Dev Uthani Ekadashi celebrated with huge enthusiasm across country
play icon7:27
Dev Uthani Ekadashi celebrated with huge enthusiasm across country
pm modi on ashok gehlot,PM Modi,Ashok Gehlot,pm modi in rajasthan,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi attack on ashok gehlot,pm modi rajasthan visit,ashok gehlot news,pm modi ashok gehlot,ashok gehlot on pm modi,CM Ashok Gehlot,PM Modi Rajasthan,PM Modi news,pm modi speech today,pm modi rajasthan news,pm modi latest news,pm modi on congress,ashok gehlot speech,Narendra Modi,pm modi news today,ashok gehlot pm modi,ashok gehlot on modi,pm modi vs ashok gehlot,