Ashraf and Atiq to appear in Prayagraj's MP-MLA Court soon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

In the kidnapping case, Atiq Ahmed will be produced in the MP-MLA court today. Today the court can give its verdict. Earlier on Monday, Atiq was shifted to Naini Jail in Prayagraj. Atiq's brother Ashraf will also appear in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case