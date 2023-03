videoDetails

Ashwini Vaishnaw launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years by Surat court in 2019 Defamation Case after which Rahul's parliamentary membership was rejected. Apart from the Modi surname issue, Rahul used abusive language about India at Cambridge University during his visit to London. Reversing Rahul's statements, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a press conference and said, 'Rahul considers himself above the Constitution'