ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Remains of Mahabharata period have been found in the investigation of ASI in the old temple located in Delhi. Did Mughal lover historians deliberately hide it from the country. According to historians, the history of Delhi started from the 11th century.

