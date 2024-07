videoDetails

ASI to start inspection of Puri Jagannath Mandir’s Ratna Bhandar Soon, Informs Odisha Law Minister

| Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

After opening the lock of Ratna Bhandar in Odisha, now preparations are being made to conduct ASI survey there. Law Minister of Odisha says that this step will be taken soon. The government will approve ASI soon.