Asian Development Bank President lands in Delhi to attend G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa arrived in Delhi on September 08 to attend the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit. The mega event G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 09 and 10 in New Delhi.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman hosts dinner for G20 Finance Ministers ahead of leaders' summit in Delhi
FM Nirmala Sitharaman hosts dinner for G20 Finance Ministers ahead of leaders' summit in Delhi
G20 Summit Update: Modi will meet leaders of 4 countries, meeting with Britain-Japan-Italy-Germany
G20 Summit Update: Modi will meet leaders of 4 countries, meeting with Britain-Japan-Italy-Germany
Delhi Rain Breaking: Rain in Delhi before G20 Summit, pollution reduced due to rain in Delhi
Delhi Rain Breaking: Rain in Delhi before G20 Summit, pollution reduced due to rain in Delhi
Delhi G20 Summit Breaking: First day of G20 summit, world leaders including Biden-Sunak attend
Delhi G20 Summit Breaking: First day of G20 summit, world leaders including Biden-Sunak attend
Amidst the Sanatan controversy, Rishi Sunak's powerful interview!
Amidst the Sanatan controversy, Rishi Sunak's powerful interview!

