Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok won silver medal in golf, women's category won medal for the first time

|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok has won silver medal in golf, India has won a medal for the first time in the women's category in the Asian Games. Soon after this, the Indian women's team won the silver medal and the men's team won the gold medal.
