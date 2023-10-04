trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670854
Asian Games 2023 China: Indian Hockey Team Beat South Korea in the semi-finals

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Another good news has come for India in the Asian Games. India has reached the finals of hockey. Showing good performance in the semi-finals, India's hockey team has defeated South Korea.
