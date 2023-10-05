trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671049
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asian Games 2023: Despite Technical Glitch, Neeraj Chopra Bags Gold While Kishore Secures Silver

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Indian sportsmen delivered a powerful display at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, with javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra winning the gold medal at the Asian Games and fellow countryman Kishore Kumar Jena taking home the silver.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sanjay Raut gets angry over Sanjay Singh arrest
play icon7:43
Sanjay Raut gets angry over Sanjay Singh arrest
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose turn is there after Sanjay Singh's arrest?
play icon40:14
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose turn is there after Sanjay Singh's arrest?
DNA: Asha teaches self-defense to girls in Rajasthan
play icon2:25
DNA: Asha teaches self-defense to girls in Rajasthan
Swades Actor Gayatri Joshi And Her Husband Meets With Car Accident, Leaves Elderly Couple Dead
play icon1:24
Swades Actor Gayatri Joshi And Her Husband Meets With Car Accident, Leaves Elderly Couple Dead
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya
play icon23:40
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Trending Videos

Sanjay Raut gets angry over Sanjay Singh arrest
play icon7:43
Sanjay Raut gets angry over Sanjay Singh arrest
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose turn is there after Sanjay Singh's arrest?
play icon40:14
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose turn is there after Sanjay Singh's arrest?
DNA: Asha teaches self-defense to girls in Rajasthan
play icon2:25
DNA: Asha teaches self-defense to girls in Rajasthan
Swades Actor Gayatri Joshi And Her Husband Meets With Car Accident, Leaves Elderly Couple Dead
play icon1:24
Swades Actor Gayatri Joshi And Her Husband Meets With Car Accident, Leaves Elderly Couple Dead
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya
play icon23:40
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya