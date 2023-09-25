trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667094
Asian Games: Indian daughters roar in China

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Asian Games 2023 in China: In the Asian Games, the Indian women's cricket team has defeated Sri Lanka in the final. By registering victory in the final, India has got another gold in its kitty.
