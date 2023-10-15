trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675662
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that athletes from Himachal Pradesh who won medals in the Asian Games will get a cash prize of Rs 15 lakhs. He said, “It is our foremost duty to give motivation to the athletes of Himachal Pradesh.
