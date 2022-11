Assam: 3 Swedish nationals participating in religious practices deported back to parent country

Assam Special DGP GP Singh on October 31 in Guwahati, informed that the authorities deported back 3 Swedish nationals who were participating in religious practices to their parent country. Police located them in Barpeta. SP Golaghat issued orders restraining their movement.