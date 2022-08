Assam artisan to send fiberglass Durga Idol to London

An artisan from Karimganj is set to send Durga Idol to London. The Durga Idol is made up of fiberglass. It took the artist 1.5 months to make a 2.5ft idol worth Rs 55,000.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

An artisan from Karimganj is set to send Durga Idol to London. The Durga Idol is made up of fiberglass. It took the artist 1.5 months to make a 2.5ft idol worth Rs 55,000.