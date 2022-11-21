Assam: Bangladeshi national arrested in South Salmara Mankachar

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

In a joint operation, Assam police and Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Bangladeshi national in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district. Troops of BSF and South Salmara Mankachar district police conducted a joint operation at the Kukurmara area in the neighbouring district. Police Inspector Tilak Chandra Ray said, “On info that some contraband drugs were kept hidden in Kukurmara Char area, we conducted search and held a Bangladeshi national. No suspected items found yet.”