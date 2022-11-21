NewsVideos

Assam: Bangladeshi national arrested in South Salmara Mankachar

|Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 06:50 PM IST
In a joint operation, Assam police and Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Bangladeshi national in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district. Troops of BSF and South Salmara Mankachar district police conducted a joint operation at the Kukurmara area in the neighbouring district. Police Inspector Tilak Chandra Ray said, “On info that some contraband drugs were kept hidden in Kukurmara Char area, we conducted search and held a Bangladeshi national. No suspected items found yet.”

All Videos

Deshhit: 'Trailer' of war that took place just 100 km away from Pakistan border
15:45
Deshhit: 'Trailer' of war that took place just 100 km away from Pakistan border
Desh Superfast: Petition filed for CBI probe in Shraddha Murder Case
10:6
Desh Superfast: Petition filed for CBI probe in Shraddha Murder Case
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Congress will file a petition against the decision of the Supreme Court
0:59
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Congress will file a petition against the decision of the Supreme Court
What is the mood of Delhiites regarding AAP MLA Atishi?
27:34
What is the mood of Delhiites regarding AAP MLA Atishi?
Nora Fatehi raises temperature in all black dress
Nora Fatehi raises temperature in all black dress

Trending Videos

15:45
Deshhit: 'Trailer' of war that took place just 100 km away from Pakistan border
10:6
Desh Superfast: Petition filed for CBI probe in Shraddha Murder Case
0:59
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Congress will file a petition against the decision of the Supreme Court
27:34
What is the mood of Delhiites regarding AAP MLA Atishi?
Nora Fatehi raises temperature in all black dress