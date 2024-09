videoDetails

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes Controversial Remark on Muslims

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Controversial statement of Assam CM Himanta. Appeal not to buy fish from Miyan Muslims. Their fish is contaminated. Himanta's big statement on Miyan Muslims. Himanta has said that these people use urea for fish production. Which causes serious diseases