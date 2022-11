Assam CM’s loving gesture wins hearts; Embraces specially-abled child in Guwahati

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

In a loving gesture by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that won many hearts, the CM was seen embracing a specially-abled child undergoing therapy in Guwahati on November 15. The child is undergoing therapy in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.