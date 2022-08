Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck

Police seized ganja worth Rs 4.7 crore from a truck at Churaibari checkpoint along the Assam-Tripura border. Acting on a tip-off, the Churaibari police intercepted the vehicle coming from Tripura. Watch this video...

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

