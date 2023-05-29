NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assam to get Vande Bharat Express train today!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Assam Vande Bharat Train Inauguration: Assam is going to get the gift of Vande Bharat Express train today. PM Modi will flag off this train. Please inform that this train will run between Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri. Know in detail in this report what is the specialty of this train.

