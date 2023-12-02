videoDetails

Assembly Election Result 2023: Who is breathless whose claim is valid?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Assembly Election Result 2023: Before this, in the exit polls of the four states, Congress is seen getting 2 states and BJP is getting 2 states. But all the parties are claiming their victory and the defeat of the other. There are chances of BJP coming to power in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while Congress seems to be making a comeback in Chhattisgarh. In Telangana too, Congress seems to be ousting KCR from power. That means the score seems to be 2 and 2. But every party is making its own victory claims. Even before the counting of votes in Mizoram the day after tomorrow i.e. on 4th, Congress is claiming its victory there. The amazing thing is that where these political parties are seeing victory in the exit polls, they are elated. But where the possibility of defeat has been expressed. They are denying those results outright. What is the truth, how accurate are the exit polls and whose claims are strong among the parties. Only 15 hours of waiting is left for that.