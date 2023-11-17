trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688956
Assembly Election Voting Underway in Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Voting is underway for assembly election 2023 in Madhya Pradesh. As per latest reports, Voting is being held for 2533 candidates on about 230 seats. In this special report of Zee News, know how many people have come to vote and what special preparations have been made.
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th November 2023
Play Icon5:35
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th November 2023
Stone Pelting Incident in Nuh during Kua Poojan
Play Icon6:31
Stone Pelting Incident in Nuh during Kua Poojan
Madhya Pradesh to hold assembly election voting for 230 seats today
Play Icon6:15
Madhya Pradesh to hold assembly election voting for 230 seats today
Watch TOP 100 Morning News Stories of the Day | 17th November 2023
Play Icon11:2
Watch TOP 100 Morning News Stories of the Day | 17th November 2023
JAMMU KASHMIR Breaking: Army surrounds terrorists in Kulgaon, Jammu and Kashmir.
Play Icon1:58
JAMMU KASHMIR Breaking: Army surrounds terrorists in Kulgaon, Jammu and Kashmir.

