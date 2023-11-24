trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691969
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assembly elections 2023: BRS government has ruined Telangana, alleges Amit Shah

|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Baat pate ki: Home Minister Amit Shah, who is campaigning vigorously in Telangana, addressed a public meeting in Nizamabad. During this, he accused KCR's government of corruption and also claimed that BRS government ruined Telangana.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Families of 41 trapped workers share woes
Play Icon5:43
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Families of 41 trapped workers share woes
Baat pate ki: Rahul Gandhi will have to answer to EC over 'Panauti' remark
Play Icon3:4
Baat pate ki: Rahul Gandhi will have to answer to EC over 'Panauti' remark
Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
Play Icon1:47
Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
Play Icon1:26
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English
Play Icon1:21
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Families of 41 trapped workers share woes
play icon5:43
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Families of 41 trapped workers share woes
Baat pate ki: Rahul Gandhi will have to answer to EC over 'Panauti' remark
play icon3:4
Baat pate ki: Rahul Gandhi will have to answer to EC over 'Panauti' remark
Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
play icon1:47
Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
play icon1:26
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English
play icon1:21
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English
Baat Pate Ki,telangana elections 2023,Amit Shah,BRS,amit shah on brs,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,Hindi News,Amit Shah,amit shah in telangana,amit shah telangana,amit shah telangana tour,amit shah telangana tour schedule,amit shah telangana tour live updates,amit shah telangana rally,Telangana,amit shah speech,Telangana NEWS,union minister amit shah telangana tour,home minister amit shah in telangana,amit shah to lead bjp outreach in telangana,amit shah news,Amit Shah rally,