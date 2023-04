videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed expressed fear of murder even before his death

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf Killed: Bahubali and Mafia Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday night. Prayagraj police was taking both of them to medical college for medical examination. But there was firing on the way, in which both the brothers died. Atiq had predicted his death several days before his death.