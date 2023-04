videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed Murder: UP on Alert after Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother's murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed Murder: Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, have been murdered in Prayagraj. Three assailants killed both of them near the Medical College. The police is interrogating all the three accused in this murder case.