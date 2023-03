videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed returning to Sabarmati Jail after life term sentence

| Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Prayagraj's MP-MLA court sentences Mafia Atiq Ahmed to life term imprisonment. After the announcement of the sentence, Atiq is being taken back to Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. Meanwhile, his health had also deteriorated last night. Now Atiq Ahmed has reached Rajasthan.