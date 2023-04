videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Know about present situation in Prayagraj after Atiq's murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Atique Ahmed Killing: Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, accused in the Umesh Pal Murder Case, were murdered in Prayagraj last night. Three assailants opened fire on Atiq and Ashraf in front of the police.