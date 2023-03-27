videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's sister is following his convoy, says, 'will accept the court's decision'

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being taken from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj in Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq will be admitted to Naini Jail there. Atiq's convoy has reached Jhansi. Atiq's sisters are also moving forward with the convoy. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Atiq's sister said, 'The decision taken by the court tomorrow will be accepted'. Watch the full interview of Atiq's sister in this report.