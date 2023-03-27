NewsVideos
videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's sister is following his convoy, says, 'will accept the court's decision'

|Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being taken from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj in Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq will be admitted to Naini Jail there. Atiq's convoy has reached Jhansi. Atiq's sisters are also moving forward with the convoy. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Atiq's sister said, 'The decision taken by the court tomorrow will be accepted'. Watch the full interview of Atiq's sister in this report.

All Videos

World Boxing Championships: Nikhat, Lovlina clinch gold each as India finish best-ever campaign
World Boxing Championships: Nikhat, Lovlina clinch gold each as India finish best-ever campaign
Atique Ahmed: 16 hours journey from Sabarmati to UP completed
13:47
 Atique Ahmed: 16 hours journey from Sabarmati to UP completed
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed's convoy reaches Jhansi
15:52
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed's convoy reaches Jhansi
Atiq Ahmed's Convoy to reach Jhansi in a while
17:59
Atiq Ahmed's Convoy to reach Jhansi in a while
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed's convoy to reach Jhansi in a short while
7:33
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed's convoy to reach Jhansi in a short while

Trending Videos

World Boxing Championships: Nikhat, Lovlina clinch gold each as India finish best-ever campaign
13:47
Atique Ahmed: 16 hours journey from Sabarmati to UP completed
15:52
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed's convoy reaches Jhansi
17:59
Atiq Ahmed's Convoy to reach Jhansi in a while
7:33
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed's convoy to reach Jhansi in a short while
atiq ahmed news,Atiq Ahmed,atiq ahmed sabarmati jail se up kab aayega,atiq ahmed sabarmati,atiq ahmed sabarmati to prayagraj,naini jail,naini jail prayagraj,naini jail atiq ahmed,atiq ahmed sister,atiq ahmed sister interview,atiq ahmad latest news,Prayagraj,prayagraj news,prayagraj news today,prayagraj news atiq ahmed,umesh pal hatyakand,umesh pal murder,umesh pal murderer encounter,atiq ahmed encounter,atiq ahmed in jhansi,atiq reaches jhansi,Zee News,