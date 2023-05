videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen declared as mafia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen has been declared a mafia in the Umesh Pal murder case. Shaista Parveen is absconding in Umesh Pal case. Shaista Parveen has been declared a mafia in the police FIR.