Atiq and Ashraf's killers sent to jail for 14 days

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

The three shooters Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, who killed mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.