Atiq-Ashraf Muder: Al Qaeda's tears in Mafia Atiq's 'love'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Al Qaeda has threatened to attack India after the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody. In a message released on the occasion of Eid, this terrorist organization called both the brothers 'martyrs' while threatening to take revenge. Al-Qaeda's propaganda media wing As-Sahab has released a 7-page magazine, in which the terrorist organization has promised to 'liberate' Muslims.