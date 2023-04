videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: Death of Mafia Atiq and Ashraf in police custody

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been shot dead. The police was taking both of them for medical examination at the Medical College of Prayagraj. But there was firing on the way, in which both the brothers got injured and died.