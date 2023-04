videoDetails

Atiq Murder: Big conspiracy of mafia Atiq's associates

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

The intelligence department has got a clue that the Atiq gang has hatched a conspiracy to avenge the death of the mafia to maintain its intimidation. A conspiracy has been hatched to kill the accused of Atiq's murder in jail.