Atiq's shooters termed to 14 days judicial custody

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

The shooters who killed Atiq have been sent to Naini Jail. All three shooters are in judicial custody for 14 days. Shooter Lovelesh Tiwari is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Lovelesh was injured while firing. These shooters have been sent to Naini jail. Atiq Ahmed's son Ali, who is in shock after his father's death, is lodged in this jail. Many henchmen of Atiq Ahmed gang are lodged in this Naini Jail.