videoDetails

Atiq's three close aides absconding from Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

All the shooters involved in the Umesh Pal murder case have been killed. A reward has been declared on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen. Police has intensified the search for Shaista Parveen, while there are many such characters in this murder case who helped the shooters in this murder case and are now absconding.